HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: DEL57 WHO-INDIA-2NDLD COUGHSYRUP WHO alert: Cough syrup samples sent for testing, govt says results will guide further course of action New Delhi: The government on Thursday said samples of cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm allegedly linked to the deaths of children in Gambia have been sent for testing by drug regulator DCGI and its results will guide further course of action.

DEL52 UDIT RAJ-PREZ-LD BJP Udit Raj takes 'sycophancy' swipe at President Murmu, BJP says it exposes Cong's 'anti-tribal' mindset New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj's unseemly swipe at President Droupadi Murmu that she was engaging in ''sycophancy'' with her comments that most Indians eat salt produced in Gujarat drew a sharp reaction on Thursday from the BJP, which claimed the remark exposed the opposition party's ''anti-tribal'' mindset.

DEL51 YATRA-2ND LD SONIA-RAHUL Of mothers and sons: Sonia, Rahul bond captured on camera Pandavapura (K’taka): The son bending to tie his mother’s shoelaces and every now and then putting a protective arm around her as they walked... those were the vignettes captured on camera and in the memories of many Congress workers as party chief Sonia Gandhi joined Rahul and others for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday.

DEL59 CONG-EC-FREEBIES Simply not EC's business: Congress on poll watchdog's freebies letter New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said the Election Commission's recent proposal to change the model code goes against the spirit of competitive politics and will be ''yet another nail in the coffin of democracy''.

DEL58 UKD-3RDLD AVALANCHE Uttarkashi avalanche: 12 more bodies retrieved, toll rises to 16 Dehradun: The death toll in the Uttarkashi avalanche rose to 16 after 12 more mountaineers' bodies were recovered on Thursday, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) said. Fifteen climbers are still believed to be missing.

DEL62 AVI-3RDLD AKASA AIR Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin, cargo from Nov; to expand routes New Delhi: Akasa Air, which took to the skies two months ago, will allow domesticated dogs and cats in cabin as well as cargo from November and will also be starting new routes in the coming weeks.

BOM16 VANDE BHARAT-2NDLD CATTLE HIT Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train suffers damage after hitting buffaloes New Delhi/Ahmedabad/Mumbai: The newly-launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train suffered minor damage after hitting a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat on late Thursday morning, officials said.

BOM14 MH-LD HEROIN Heroin worth more than Rs 100 crore seized at Mumbai airport; woman from Ghana among two held Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 16 kilograms of heroin worth more than Rs 100 crore at the Mumbai Airport, and arrested a passenger and a woman from Ghana in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

CAL11 WB-IDOL IMMERSION-3RD LD DROWNING Flash flood deaths: TMC-BJP war of words over safety measures, PM, CM announce ex gratia Kolkata: The death of eight people in the flash flood in Mal river in Jalpaiguri during immersion of Durga idols triggered a war of words on Thursday between the TMC and BJP, which accused the administration of not taking adequate safety measures.

MDS16 TN-CONG-THAROOR-CAMPAIGN Want Congress to be party of young India: Shashi Tharoor Chennai: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in the race for the top position in the party, on Thursday said he wanted to change Congress into the party of young India and that support for his presidential candidature is swelling by the day.

Legal: LGD12 SC-ANTICIPATORY BAIL Anticipatory bail pleas are not money recovery proceedings: SC New Delhi: The pleas seeking pre-arrest bail are not “money recovery proceedings” and imposing the condition on the accused of paying interim compensation to the victim for such a relief is unjustified, the Supreme Court has said.

Foreign: FGN56: BIZ-WORLD BANK-INDIA World Bank downgrades India's economic growth forecast to 6.5 pc for FY23 Washington: The World Bank on Thursday projected a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for the Indian economy for the fiscal year 2022-23, a drop of one per cent from its previous June 2022 projections, citing deteriorating international environment.

FGN62: NZ-JAISHANKAR-BOOK In New Zealand, EAM Jaishankar hails PM Modi's achievements Auckland: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 20 years continuously as a head of government in State and Centre is not a small achievement as it requires successive mandates from the people, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Thursday.

FGN61 PAK-SHEHBAZ-FLOODS Pakistan PM Sharif says flood-hit country should not be forced to go ''begging bowl'' Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the flood-ravaged country should not be forced to go to rich polluting nations with “a begging bowl” in the aftermath of the catastrophic calamity which has affected nearly a third of the country.

