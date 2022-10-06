Why LG not ordering probe in toll tax 'scam' worth Rs 6,000 crore: AAP

The AAP on Thursday asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena why he has not yet ordered a probe into alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore even though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sent him a complaint in this connection with “documents'' two months ago.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP’s Delhi civic body election in-charge Durgesh Pathak also wondered if Saxena was not able to ''muster courage'' to order a probe into the alleged scam as some “very senior leader” of the BJP was involved in it.

Targeting LG on the issue, Sisodia said Saxena, who keeps recommending probe against some or other department of Delhi government and its officials, may have some ''compulsions'' why he did not pay attention to his request for a probe into alleged toll tax scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) despite he brought it to his notice with ''all the facts''. ''I have once again asked him to get it investigated. The scam will be unearthed,'' Sisodia said while replying to questions at a separate press conference. “I gave him all the facts two months ago on how BJP committed the scam worth Rs 6,000 crore but they failed to draw the LG’s attention. He may have some compulsions because BJP was involved in corruption,” he added. There was no immediate reaction from the LG office to the AAP's charge.

''It's been about two months since Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent a letter to the LG, along with documents, asking for a probe into the scam. Leave aside ordering a probe, LG has not even sent an acknowledgment of Sisodia’s letter so far,'' Pathak said.

He said Lieutenant Governor Saxena has ordered several probes against the AAP government in Delhi so far since he assumed charge and authorities investigating them are yet to achieve any breakthrough.

''LG orders a probe against the AAP government every other day without any proof. But, we welcome it. Investigate as much as you want. We welcome all probes,'' Pathak said.

''But, why is the LG running away from ordering a probe into this toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore? Which BJP leader he is trying to protect. It seems some very senior BJP leader are involved in this scam. That's why, it seems the LG is not able to muster courage and order a probe into the scam,'' he charged.

The AAP leader demanded the LG order a probe into the alleged toll tax scam.

On August 10, Sisodia had written to Saxena and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam worth Rs 6,000 crore in the MCD.

