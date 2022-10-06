AAP govt reneged on its 2016 decision to audit power discoms: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the AAP-led Delhi government of going back on its decision to audit power distribution companies and extending undue benefits to them.

In 2016, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Cabinet decided to conduct annual audits of discoms but it never happened, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said at a press conference here.

Islam also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government appointed AAP leaders on the boards of two discoms and allowed them undue benefit even as they owed Rs 21,000 crore to it.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the charges.

The BJP has continued to attack the AAP government following a probe ordered by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena into alleged irregularities in the Kejriwal government's power subsidy scheme.

''Kejriwal who, before coming to power, promised to act against the private discoms is now indulged in corruption with them. What is your compulsion to do so,'' Islam alleged.

He said that the Delhi government, which has 49 per cent stake in the discoms, earlier used to appoint experienced officers as board members, but now the chief minister has appointed persons close to him on the board of discoms.

The BJP spokesperson asked as to why Kejriwal government did not act on Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission's advice to pay subsidy directly to the consumers.

He also questioned under which rule a future settlement of Rs 11,500 crore was done with the private discoms.

Delhi BJP media relations head Harish Khurana alleged that a ''huge scam'' was done by the Kejriwal government.

He said the so called ''free electricity scheme'' of Kejriwal government was a ''lie'' as the Delhi consumers have paid Rs 16,233 crore for electricity consumption whereas only Rs 12,408 crore was paid as subsidy in the last five years.

