KCR should seek fresh mandate in the name of BRS: T'gana BJP prez

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, should seek a fresh mandate from the people in view of his party's name-change, as the electorate had voted for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the last Legislative Assembly elections, State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday.

He said Rao should state as to what is the objective of starting his national party. He alleged that opposing BJP seems to be Rao's motive of going national.

The idea behind making TRS a national party is to benefit his family members, he claimed.

''People voted for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). You have started BRS against the people's decision. So, you should quit and go for elections. You don't have the moral right to continue as Chief Minister if you have made it BRS without knowing people's wish,'' Kumar told reporters here.

Rao's party should contest in the name of BRS, he said.

Rao had earlier talked about safeguarding Telangana's interests and described visiting BJP national leaders as political tourists, but he himself has become a tourist now, Kumar said.

Referring to TRS being renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti, he said there is 'Bharat' or 'Rashtriya' or 'All India' in the names of many parties. Citing the examples Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc and even All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he asked as to what is their strength at present. Referring to Rao talking about discrimination against women, the BJP leader said the Chief Minister did not have a woman member in his Cabinet for five years and he had also not appointed State Women's Commission.

Kumar demanded that the State government release a White Paper on its 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme (grant of Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit household).

