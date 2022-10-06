British, French leaders agree to take forward 'renewed bilateral agenda'

British Prime Minister Liz Truss and French President Macron agreed to hold the next UK-France summit in 2023 in France to take forward a "renewed bilateral agenda", they said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The two leaders met on Thursday on the sidelines of the first gathering of the European Political Community (EPC) in Prague. The pair also discussed advancing cooperation on energy and confirmed the full support of their two governments for French nuclear power group EDF's new power station at Sizewell in England, with arrangements expected to be finalised in the coming month.

Macron and Truss agreed to deepen cooperation on illegal migration to tackle journeys by small boats across the English Channel. The duo also "welcomed the quality of the discussions" during the EPC summit and look forward to next steps, the joint statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Truss told reporters Macron was a "friend", having declared earlier this year that the jury was out on whether he was a friend or foe.

