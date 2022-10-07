Left Menu

France's Macron says he's glad to see Britain's Liz Truss at European summit

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 01:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was glad British Prime Minister Liz Truss had joined other European leaders in a summit of European Union and non-EU leaders in Prague.

"It's very good to have Liz Truss in Prague," Macron said in a news conference after the inaugural summit of the European Political Community, a brainchild of Macron, which comes after Britain left the EU.

"This is an island, but this island didn't move from the continent," Macron said of Britain. "I really hope this is the beginning of the day after."

