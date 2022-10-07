Republican U.S. senator seeks to put bill pressuring OPEC+ onto defense bill
07-10-2022
Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut.
Grassley's measure, called NOPEC, easily passed a Senate committee this year with support from Democratic senators.
