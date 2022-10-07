Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 07-10-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 10:42 IST
Shah on three-day visit to northeast, to inaugurate dairy conclave, address BJP workers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day northeast tour, starting Friday, during which he will inaugurate a dairy conclave in Sikkim and meet BJP leaders there, followed by a slew of programmes in Assam.

BJP president J P Nadda is also scheduled to arrive in Assam on Friday evening to attend party-related programmes.

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, ''Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the 'Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave- 2022' at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam." According to Shah's itinerary for October 7, as posted on the microblogging site by his office, the home minister will unveil a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Rajbhavan in Gangtok, after which he would inaugurate the dairy conclave.

Later in the day, Shah will meet BJP's core group in Sikkim before leaving for Assam.

Shah and Nadda are also scheduled to hold a meeting with Assam BJP's core committee on Friday at state guest house in Guwahati.

