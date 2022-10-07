Left Menu

BJP demands sacking of AAP minister Gautam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:32 IST
BJP demands sacking of AAP minister Gautam
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sack his minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, accusing him of showing disrespect towards Hindu gods.

No immediate reaction was available from Gautam, the social welfare minister in the Kejriwal government.

Gautam, in a programme at Karol Bagh on Dussehra, showed ''disrespect'' towards Hindu deities in presence of thousands of people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged during a press conference.

''This is not an isolated incident, it is in the character of the AAP to insult and disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses. We demand Kejriwal immediately expel Gautam from his Cabinet,'' Gupta said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also demanded Gautam's sacking, claiming his action could lead to animosity between Hindu and Buddhist communities.

Gautam was present in the programme where vows were reportedly taken by people converting to Buddhism to follow Lord Buddha's teachings and give up worship of Hindu deities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022