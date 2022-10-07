Northeast considered just a tourist destination earlier, real development began after 2014: Shah in Sikkim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the northeast, on Friday said that the region was only considered a "tourist destination" before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. Shah noted that the "real development" of the northeast began only after Modi took over the office of the Prime Minister in 2014.

The remarks of the Home Minister came at a Cooperative Dairy Conclave- 2022 of Eastern and North-eastern regions. "In 75 years of independence, before Narendra Modi became the PM, the northeast was considered only a tourist destination. After he became the PM, the real development of the northeast began," Shah said.

The Home Minister said that PM Modi-led government has decided to set up 65,000 active Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). "Narendra Modi govt has decided to set up around 65,000 active PACS. We've decided that within five years every panchayat will have one PACS and a dairy each," he said.

Earlier today, reached Sikkim's Gangtok on Friday to inaugurate the Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022. People were seen on both sides of the road to welcome the Home Minister with the national flag in hand.

Sharing a video of the same, Shah tweeted, "Grateful to the people of Sikkim for such a warm reception in Gangtok. I am overwhelmed." He inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok. State Governor Ganga Prasad was also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, he tweeted, "Leaving for the Northeast on my 3-day visit to Sikkim and Assam. Today will inaugurate the "Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022" at Gangtok followed by a series of programs in Assam."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will also arrive in the Northeast today to inaugurate the party's biggest office in the region. According to Assam State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, the top leaders of the party will inaugurate the newly constructed Assam state BJP office at the Basistha area of Guwahati on Saturday, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state party leaders.

Nadda and Shah will also attend the party workers' meeting at the Veterinary College playground, Khanapara in Guwahati. Official sources said Shah will attend a series of official meetings on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The Union Home Minister will attend the Conference of the Superintendent of Police at the Police Training College at Dergaon on Sunday and will then depart from the state on Sunday following several official engagements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)