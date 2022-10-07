Left Menu

Indore cleanest due to civic workers, citizens, not officials, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

The credit for Indore getting top rank for the sixth time in a row in the Centres Swachh Survekshan awards must go to safai mitras cleanliness and conservancy workers and citizens instead of officials, senior Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.Indore was followed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra in the cleanest city category of the 2022 edition of the awards.Nobody has the courage to say so except me.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:14 IST
Indore cleanest due to civic workers, citizens, not officials, says BJP's Vijayvargiya
  • Country:
  • India

The credit for Indore getting top rank for the sixth time in a row in the Centre's 'Swachh Survekshan' awards must go to 'safai mitras' (cleanliness and conservancy workers) and citizens instead of officials, senior Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Indore was followed by Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra in the cleanest city category of the 2022 edition of the awards.

''Nobody has the courage to say so except me. Sometimes one must speak bitterly too. As per me, the credit for the win goes to safai mitras and secondly the citizens. They are very cultured and disciplined due to their ancestors,'' the BJP national general secretary said at a function to felicitate civic workers on Thursday.

Asserting that one need not ''massage (the ego of)'' officials, Vijayvargiya asked if the collector of Indore managed to get Ujjain top rank in the cleanliness category when he was posted there.

''Indore is first because of its citizens and not because of officials, but you are not giving credit to the people here and instead praising bureaucrats for it,'' he told the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022