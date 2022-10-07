Left Menu

Punjab: AAP MLA Bharaj ties knot with party volunteer in Patiala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:28 IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab's Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Friday got married to party volunteer Mandeep Singh in Patiala.

The wedding ceremony took place at a gurdwara in Rorewal village in Patiala, a party leader said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife Gurpreet Kaur attended the marriage.

Mandeep, who hails from Lakhewal village of Bhawanigarh area, has earlier worked as media in-charge of the party in Sangrur district.

Bharaj, a law graduate, had defeated political heavyweight and former minister Vijay Inder Singla in the Assembly elections held earlier this year by 36,430 votes.

