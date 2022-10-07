Punjab: AAP MLA Bharaj ties knot with party volunteer in Patiala

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab's Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj on Friday got married to party volunteer Mandeep Singh in Patiala.

The wedding ceremony took place at a gurdwara in Rorewal village in Patiala, a party leader said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wife Gurpreet Kaur attended the marriage.

Mandeep, who hails from Lakhewal village of Bhawanigarh area, has earlier worked as media in-charge of the party in Sangrur district.

Bharaj, a law graduate, had defeated political heavyweight and former minister Vijay Inder Singla in the Assembly elections held earlier this year by 36,430 votes.

