Congress in Kerala slams RSS chief's population imbalance remark

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI): The opposition Congress in Kerala on Friday came down heavily on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his community-based population imbalance remark, saying it was part of a ''communal agenda'' to spread hatred in the community for political gains.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan said this propaganda was also part of the continuing communal agenda by the right wing outfit.

''The RSS chief's speech on population control was part of a communal agenda designed to spread hatred in the society and create religious divisions among people for political gains,'' he told reporters here.

He also described the remarks made by Bhagwat as 'baseless.' On Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at the RSS chief, saying his Vijayadashami Day speech was not based on any facts or figures, rather it was a ''lie'' aimed at gains during the upcoming elections.

Bhagwat, on Wednesday, had said that the nation should frame a well thought-out, comprehensive population control policy applicable to all social groups equally and flagged the issue of demographic ''imbalance'' as he also asserted there was no danger to minorities.

He had also said that community-based ''population imbalance'' is an important subject and should not be ignored.

