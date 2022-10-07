Left Menu

Mexican tax chief Raquel Buenrostro named as next economy minister

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday named the country's tax authority chief Raquel Buenrostro as the next economy minister, a day after former minister Tatiana Clouthier resigned. "She's done a great job (as tax authority chief)," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference, touting Buenrostro's experience in the public sector and master's degree in economics.

"She's done a great job (as tax authority chief)," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference, touting Buenrostro's experience in the public sector and master's degree in economics. Former economy minister Clouthier stepped down at the president's regular news conference Thursday, leaving her ministry without a key negotiator amid trade disputes with the United States and Canada. She did not say why she was leaving the post.

Buenrostro became head of the country's tax authority, SAT, in late 2019. Lopez Obrador did not immediately name her replacement Friday.

