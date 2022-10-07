Left Menu

Mother, sister of Gauri Lankesh join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI | Chittanahalli(Karnataka) | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:12 IST
Mother, sister of Gauri Lankesh join Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday joined by the mother and sister of slain activist Gauri Lankesh during the Bharat Jodo Yatra here as he walked with them and said he stood with her and countless others who ''represent the true spirit of India''.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of people like Lankesh and that can never be silenced.

''Gauri stood for Truth Gauri stood for Courage Gauri stood for Freedom I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice.

It can never be silenced,'' Gandhi wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture of him walking with Lankesh's family members holding her mother's hand. The 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. The yatra has so far covered hundreds of kilometres across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

