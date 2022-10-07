Left Menu

DMK raises spiritualism issue when in trouble: Union Minister L Murugan

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:29 IST
DMK raises spiritualism issue when in trouble: Union Minister L Murugan
  • Country:
  • India

It has become the habit and theory of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to say that DMK is not againt spiritualism whenever there is trouble for the government, said Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan on Friday.

People have started hating the DMK due to the controversial remarks being made by its members and Ministers, Murugan, who is on a two-day visit to Nilgiris district, told reporters here.

Voters in Nilgiris parliamentary constituency have started regretting for electing A Raja as MP after his derogatory comments on Hindus. This has spread to entire Tamil Nadu, creating a bad name and trouble for the DMK, he said.

Similarly, Stalin had taken the 'vel', the weapon carried by Lord Muruga, to get votes after his Statewide 'vel yatra', he said.

On the remarks by State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan that developmental works were hit in the State due to non-receipt of funds from Centre, Murugan said the Centre had released adequate funds.

On 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, he said it would not bring change as the yatra was a failure in Tamil Nadu and evoked a lukewarm response from neighbouring Kerala.

On the controversy over Raja Raja Cholan and comments by actors and political leaders, Murugan asked: ''How can Tamil and Hindu be different?'' The Central Ministers are visiting Tamil Nadu to review the developmental works in the districts and not only in the Kongu Region (western districts), the BJP is growing in the entire State, said Murugan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022