Low standard, says Fadnavis on Uddhav speaking about Maha CM's grandson at Dussehra rally

PTI | Akola | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemned Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's statements about the minor grandson of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the Dussehra rally on October 5 and dubbed them as being of ''low standard''.

During his speech, Thackeray had attacked CM Shinde as he referred to his son (Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde) as a brat and said his one-and-half-year-old grandson Rudransh has an eye on the corporator's post.

Addressing a press conference here after chairing a district planning committee meeting, Fadnavis said, ''I feel very bad that a leader like Uddhavji mentions Eknath Shinde's grandson and comments on it. This is very low standard. Thackeray should publicly take back his words.'' ''Where are headed to in Maharashtra if we are commenting on a one-and-half-year-old child? I express strong displeasure at such comments,'' the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader added.

On a query about Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meeting, Fadnavis said such interactions have been going on (among the opposition) for the past seven to eight years but all in vain as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lives in the heart of the people.

