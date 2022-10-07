Left Menu

Britain and Ireland talk up improved mood in N. Ireland negotiations

Talks have been given new impetus by the election of Liz Truss as British leader and a looming deadline in Northern Ireland, where the row has stopped a devolved administration from being formed and which may trigger fresh elections. Speaking after an Anglo-Irish conference in London, Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said that conversations with Britain had improved recently and there was a genuine effort to solve the problems which had emerged after Brexit.

07-10-2022
Britain and Ireland talk up improved mood in N. Ireland negotiations

Britain and Ireland on Friday said that the mood had improved around talks to resolve a post-Brexit row over trade involving the British province of Northern Ireland.

Following a lengthy stalemate, Britain and the European Union resumed talks this week on how to fix problems with the Brexit divorce deal relating to the flow of goods between Britain, Northern Ireland and European Union member Ireland. Talks have been given new impetus by the election of Liz Truss as British leader and a looming deadline in Northern Ireland, where the row has stopped a devolved administration from being formed and which may trigger fresh elections.

Speaking after an Anglo-Irish conference in London, Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said that conversations with Britain had improved recently and there was a genuine effort to solve the problems which had emerged after Brexit. "I think the conversations we're having now with the British government certainly suggest to me that we are in a different space now, one we haven't been in for quite some time, where there is a genuine effort ... on actually how we can solve these problems together," Coveney told reporters.

The conference between senior British and Irish ministers was not directly linked to the Brexit trade negotiations. Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris said he was very positive about the tone of talks and that he hoped a deal could be reached which meant he did not have to execute Britain's back-up plan to take unilateral action and override the Brexit deal.

Heaton-Harris reiterated that he was required in law to call fresh elections in Northern Ireland unless rival parties there agreed to form a power-sharing executive by Oct. 28.

