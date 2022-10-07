Left Menu

VBA will fight Maha local bodies elections alone, says party chief Prakash Ambedkar

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA was keen on forging an alliance with the Congress and the Shiv Sena for the upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra, but both parties have not responded to the offer, party chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:33 IST
VBA will fight Maha local bodies elections alone, says party chief Prakash Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) was keen on forging an alliance with the Congress and the Shiv Sena for the upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra, but both parties have not responded to the offer, party chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday. Speaking to reporters here, Ambedkar said the VBA does not want to have a tie-up with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and will fight the elections alone. ''We sent a proposal to the Sena and Congress, but both the parties have not responded, which means they don't want to forge an alliance with the VBA,'' the party chief said.

Ambedkar accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) of having an agenda to replace the country's Constitution.

“Though we have some differences with the Shiv Sena on some issues, the party does not talk about replacing the Constitution,'' he claimed.

Earlier, Ambedkar addressed the VBA's meet and reviewed the party's preparation for the local bodies polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022