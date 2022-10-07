Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit ICU of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.
He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.
''Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,'' the hospital said.
The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party's official handle on Twitter. Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital on Friday to ask after him.
''Visited Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital and enquired about former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's health and well-being. I pray to God he gets well soon,'' Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NC's Farooq Abdullah, BJP's Birender Singh, Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal have consented to attending INLD rally in Haryana: K C Tyagi.
7 killed in wall collapse incidents in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains
Bihar has turned into a sleeper cell for terrorists: Giriraj Singh
India working to transform its energy landscape with significant clean energy share: Minister Jitendra Singh
Digvijay Singh not to contest Congress Presidential Election