Adampur bypoll: No nomination filed on day 1

Subhash Chandra, Returning Officer of Adampur Vidhan Sabha constituency, said the process of filing of nominations started on October 7, but no papers were filed by any candidate on Friday.The returning officer said the candidates will be able to file nomination papers in the office of District Development and Panchayat Officer, Hisar, located on the first floor of the Mini Secretariat Complex, between 11 am and 3 pm till October 14.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:50 IST
No nomination was filed on the first day as the process opened on Friday for the November 3 by-election to the Adampur Assembly constituency in Haryana. Subhash Chandra, Returning Officer of Adampur Vidhan Sabha constituency, said the process of filing of nominations started on October 7, but no papers were filed by any candidate on Friday.

The returning officer said the candidates will be able to file nomination papers in the office of District Development and Panchayat Officer, Hisar, located on the first floor of the Mini Secretariat Complex, between 11 am and 3 pm till October 14. After scrutiny of nomination papers on October 15, nominations can be withdrawn till October 17. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm for the by-election on November 3 in the assembly constituency and counting of votes is scheduled for November 6. Kuldeep Bishnoi's resignation as the Congress MLA in August has necessitated the bypoll. Bishnoi joined the BJP on August 4.

