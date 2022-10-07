Left Menu

'Religious conversion' event: Gujarat BJP slams AAP, asks Kejriwal to jail Gautam

Gujarat is the land of devotion.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:05 IST
'Religious conversion' event: Gujarat BJP slams AAP, asks Kejriwal to jail Gautam
The people of Gujarat will teach the Aam Aadmi Party a lesson in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state due to the mass conversion event reportedly attended by a minister in Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal government, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Friday.

Delhi AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam found himself in the middle of a controversy on Friday after a video purportedly showed him at an event where hundreds are heard taking a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities.

State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said the AAP minister insulted Hindu deities who are centres of devotion for the people of Gujarat, adding that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should send Gautam to jail.

''The people of Gujarat will teach you a lesson. Stop playing with the feelings of the people of the state. Gujarat is the land of devotion. The BJP believes this is some kind of conspiracy for votebank politics and an attempt to take advantage of the tolerance of Hindus,'' Vaghani said at a press conference at state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar.

He said the AAP was a ''sinner'' that had nothing to do with serving the people of Gujarat, but instead was ''conspiring to strengthen our neighbouring enemy country''.

The AAP is using the language of the enemy country and trying to lure the people by misleading them, Vaghani claimed.

AAP is trying to position itself as the main contender against the ruling BJP in the state where Assembly elections are due later this year.

