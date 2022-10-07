Poll symbol: Legislative wing, organisation different will be main aspect of reply to EC: Sena's Danve

Asserting the legislative wing and organisational structure of a political party were two different facets, Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve on Friday said his party will emphasise this crucial aspect in its reply to the Election Commission (EC) in connection with which faction gets the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Danve is a member of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, which is locked in a fight with the rival group headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the saffron outfit's poll symbol.

The EC has asked the Thackeray faction to respond by Saturday on the rival Shinde group's claim on the of Shiv Sena's election symbol with an Assembly bypoll in the metropolis slated for next month.

''Our main contention is that the legislative party and organisation are two different things. So the legislative group cannot stake claim over the organisation. We will place these points before the Election Commission,” Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, told PTI.

Asserting the Thackeray faction will submit its reply within the time stipulated by the apex poll body, he said, ''The legislative party is for legislature purposes, while on the other hand, an elected representative could be just a normal party worker. The party has a constitution and it mandates the executive body to elect its president.'' The EC's directive came on Friday after the Shinde faction submitted a memorandum seeking that it be allocated the 'bow and arrow' symbol as the Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 3 was nearing.

In a letter to Thackeray, the EC directed it to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2 pm on October 8. It said in case no reply is received, the EC will take appropriate action in the matter accordingly.

The poll body has told Thackeray the Shinde faction had staked claim to the 'bow and arrow' on October 4.

The fresh claim to the election symbol by the Shinde faction is seen as an attempt to deny its use by the Thackeray group, which has decided to field Rutuja Latke, the widow of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, for the November 3 bypoll.

Ramesh Latke's death in May has necessitated the bypoll.

