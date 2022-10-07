Left Menu

Stalin set to be elected again as DMK chief, files nomination

As part of the DMKs 15th organisational polls, party president, general secretary, treasurer and 4 members to the partys audit panel are set to elected at the partys newly constituted general council, following elections to party posts, at various levels, across the state.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:37 IST
Stalin set to be elected again as DMK chief, files nomination
  • Country:
  • India

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is all set to be elected unanimously again as party chief, while he filed his nomination papers on Friday to contest organisational election for the top position.

Stalin, who visited Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters here, submitted his papers for the key position. He would be elected unopposed at the party's general council meeting here on October 9, party sources said.

Senior leaders including party's general secretary and State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu were present when Stalin submitted his papers. As part of the DMK's 15th organisational polls, party president, general secretary, treasurer and 4 members to the party's audit panel are set to elected at the party's newly constituted general council, following elections to party posts, at various levels, across the state. The 69-year old Chief Minister was elected unanimously as party president in 2018 following the demise of party patriarch, M Karunanidhi. Stalin is the second president of the DMK. Karunanidhi became the first president of the DMK in 1969 and it was for the first time the post of president was created in the party. C N Annadurai, the DMK founder was the party general secretary, the top post till his demise in 1969.

Stalin, the younger son of Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the memorials of DMK icons, Annadurai and Karunanidhi before arriving at the party office to file his nomination papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022