Smooth transition of power speciality of India's democracy: LS Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Friday said smooth transfer of power according to people's mandate has been a specialty of India's Constitution and democracy. Addressing the closing ceremony of the 8th Summit of Speakers of G-20 Parliaments (P20) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Birla talked about the glorious journey of India's democracy in the last 75 years, saying Parliament has been protecting interests of citizens.

''smooth transfer of power according to people's mandate has been a specialty of our constitution and democracy,'' Birla was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. He further said emphasis now should be laid on shared efforts, regular exchange of best practices and dialogue to deal with the future challenges of the world.

''Regular dialogue and shared efforts among ourselves should guide our Parliaments to innovate within our sovereignty and to tackle and solve challenges,'' Birla added.

He reiterated that India believes global prosperity, economic opportunities and challenges are interlinked subjects.

