Nitish-led Bihar govt 'nefarious coalition of casteist, undesirable elements': UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh Friday described the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government as a ''nefarious coalition of casteist and undesirable elements'', and said its decline will begin with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in the state.

Shah will be visiting a Bihar village adjacent to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan's ancestral village Sitab Diara, which falls in Uttar Pradesh, on October 11 on the socialist leader's birth anniversary.

The beginning of the end of the Nitish Kumar-led government will start from the soil of Bihar on the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, Singh said.

BJP Ballia MP and president of JP Trust Virendra Singh Mast claimed that after Shah's programme, a new political environment would be created in the country, especially in Bihar.

