White House, after Biden's comments, says still no U.S. need to change nuclear posture
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:53 IST
The United States sees no reason to change its nuclear posture and does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, the White House said on Friday after President Joe Biden on Thursday referenced nuclear armageddon.
"He was reinforcing what we have been saying, which is how seriously ... we take these threats," from Russia, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One when asked about Biden's comments.
