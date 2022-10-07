Left Menu

In 100 days of Shinde-BJP govt, its leaders only visited Ganpati, Navratri pandals: Maha Cong

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:25 IST
In 100 days of Shinde-BJP govt, its leaders only visited Ganpati, Navratri pandals: Maha Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress on Friday took potshots at the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Maharashtra over completion of 100 days in office, saying during the period its leaders have only visited Ganpati and Navratri pandals and worked to save the ruling coalition.

In these 100 days, the Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has worked to drive away mega projects like the Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductor plant, which was initially planned in Maharashtra, but was later shifted to adjoining Gujarat, said state Congress president Nana Patole said.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and BJP's Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and deputy CM, respectively, on June 30 after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

''In these 100 days, the ED (Eknath-Devendra and also a reference to the anti-money laundering central agency) government only accepted felicitation invites, visited pandals during Ganeshotsav and Navratri and worked to save itself,'' he said.

The Congress leader claimed farmers, whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains, have got little help from the state government.

Patole alleged the law and order situation in the state has ''deteriorated'' ever since the new government assumed office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022