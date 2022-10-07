Left Menu

Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks

From today, we join the opposition we dont want to be in any government that does not advance toward independence. Aragons, who came to power last year, has said his party will still rule in the minority.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:45 IST
Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks
  • Country:
  • Spain

Catalonia's separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain for the past decade after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region's government.

The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday that it was leaving the Barcelona-based government headed regional President Pere Aragonès of senior coalition member Republican Left of Catalonia. The move came a week after its leading member in the Catalan Cabinet was fired by Aragonès.

The official breakup ends a partnership that had existed between the two main pro-secession parties since they joined forces for a regional election in 2015. They had the shared goal of boosting the separatists' hold on power in the wealthy region, where many resident feel different from the rest of Spaniards.

“If we talk about winners or losers, Together for Catalonia wins and Pere Aragonès loses. He loses because he thought he could lead a coalition government, and today that is proven not to be true,” Together for Catalonia secretary general Laura Borras said. “From today, we join the opposition … we don't want to be in any government that does not advance toward independence.” Aragonès, who came to power last year, has said his party will still rule in the minority. Still the political divorce is a blow to the region's separatist push, which has been floundering to find its way forward five years after its unsuccessful 2017 secession bid that landed several of its leaders in jail or on the run in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Alonso sets wet F1 practice pace in Japan; Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Alonso sets wet F1 practice pace in Japan;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022