Left Menu

Shah, Nadda to inaugurate BJP officer in Guwahati, address rally

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2022 08:58 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 08:58 IST
Shah, Nadda to inaugurate BJP officer in Guwahati, address rally
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate the party's newly-constructed state office at Beltola in the Assam capital and address a rally of party workers on Saturday, according to their scheduled programmes.

Nadda will depart from the state after that, while Shah will proceed to hold a meeting on narcotics with the chief ministers, chief secretaries and director-generals of police of the Northeastern states.

The Union minister, who is on a three-day visit to Assam from Friday, will also chair a review meeting on the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in the evening.

On Sunday, Shah will offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple and address the plenary session of the North East Council (NEC) at the Administrative Staff College.

He will leave for Dergaon in Golaghat district to inaugurate the state-level superintendents of police conference on Sunday afternoon. He will then leave for New Delhi from Jorhat airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022