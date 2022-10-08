Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 11:17 IST
Don't understand why Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu, Hindutva: Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the AAP and its leadership saying he does not understand why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ''his gang'' hate Hindu and Hindutva so much.

The minister's remarks came after a video clip purportedly showing Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

In a series of tweets posted late on Friday night and on Saturday morning, Rijiju said, ''I really don't understand the reason as to why Arvind Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu and Hindutva so much.'' ''I can understand about Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal....,'' the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh said.

Every Indian should follow the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', he added.

After the video of Gautam attending the event went viral, the BJP sought the minister's resignation, saying his comments highlight the hate the AAP has for Hindus.

Gautam responded by saying he was a ''deeply religious person and would not even dream of insulting any deity through any action or word of mine''. He also accused the BJP of spreading rumours and propaganda.

There has been no official reaction either from the AAP or the Delhi government, but sources in the party claimed the chief minister was ''extremely displeased'' with Gautam.

