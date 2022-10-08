Left Menu

NE, Assam marched ahead in 8 years of BJP rule under Modi: Shah

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 13:27 IST
NE, Assam marched ahead in 8 years of BJP rule under Modi: Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Assam and the Northeastern region marched ahead on the path of peace and development during the last eight years of BJP rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seventy years of Congress rule since independence had pushed the North East to violence and anarchy while during the last eight years, Modi's leadership helped the region join with the mainstream, Shah claimed after inaugurating the new party office here.

The BJP government has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms, he said.

The prime minister has trebled the budget for the NE region, which has ushered in infrastructural developments in all sectors, the senior BJP leader said.

Referring to the new party office, Shah said, ''BJP offices are not buildings of brick and mortar alone but reflect the dedication, emotion, commitment and hard work of party workers''.

Earlier, Shah along with BJP president J P Nadda inaugurated the party's new headquarters in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party head Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others.

The leaders then went through all floors of the six-storeyed building named after former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Nadda also virtually laid the foundation stones of nine district party offices while Shah pressed the remote to do the same for 102 BJP regional offices in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022