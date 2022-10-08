Left Menu

Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said industrialist Gautam Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shahs son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all because it requires employment and investment, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.His remarks come a day after the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot praised Adani at the Invest Rajasthan Summit here.Be it Adani, Ambani or Amit Shahs son Jay Shah, we will welcome all.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 14:09 IST
Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said industrialist Gautam Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all because it requires employment and investment, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

His remarks come a day after the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot praised Adani at the Invest Rajasthan Summit here.

''Be it Adani, Ambani or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, we will welcome all. We want employment and investment,'' Gehlot told reporters after addressing the MSME Conclave at the summit.

Calling the BJP mocking his praise for Adani ''unfortunate'', Gehlot said, ''I condemn this. Making this an issue will cost the BJP dearly.'' On Friday, the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot lavished praise on Adani, the industrialist Rahul Gandhi often highlights to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped only big businessmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022