Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal running from constitutional duties: Delhi LG

In a no holds barred letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena has accused him and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and responsibility of governance in Delhi. Saxenas letter comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused him of interfering in AAP governments functioning and unconstitutionally setting up probes on its decisions and works.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 14:16 IST
Arvind Kejriwal running from constitutional duties: Delhi LG
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a no holds barred letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena has accused him and his ministers of running away from their constitutional duties and responsibility of governance in Delhi. In the letter dated October 7, Saxena also hit out at Kejriwal government saying its rule, based on ''speeches and advertisement'', was alienated from works of basic public interest. Saxena's letter comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused him of interfering in AAP government's functioning and ''unconstitutionally'' setting up probes on its decisions and works. In a cheeky reply to Saxena, Kejriwal in a tweet on Saturday said: "Another love letter has come." Kejriwal had earlier too taken a dig at the LG in a tweet saying he was scolded by Saxena more than he is scolded by his wife. The LG said that his letters and instructions were meant to caution the government against ''errors and shortcomings'' in its functioning yet he was personally attacked and became target of ''baseless allegations.'' In his letter, the LG flagged his instructions regarding a probe in the now scrapped excise policy, absence of Kejriwal or his ministers at an event attended by the President, power subsidy, recruitment of teachers, and several other points, and asked was he wrong in doing that. Saxena accused Kejriwal and his associates of levelling false allegations and spreading them through social media causing ''irreparable loss'' to the people they targetted. Including himself in the list, Saxena mentioned former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and former Punjab minister Vikramjeet Singh Majeethia, as people whom Kejriwal accused something of and later apologised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022