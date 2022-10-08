Left Menu

SP fields Vinay Tiwari as candidate for Gola Gokarnnath bye-election

Then in 2017 and 2022, he was elected from the Gola Gokarnnath constituency on the BJP ticket.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-10-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 14:50 IST
SP fields Vinay Tiwari as candidate for Gola Gokarnnath bye-election
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday named Vinay Tiwari as its candidate for the bye-election to be held in Gola Gokarnnath assembly constituency polls, the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Aman Giri from the same seat.

''Aman Giri is the son of Arvind Giri,'' Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai told PTI.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the by-poll was issued on October 7. October 14 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.

Polling will be held on November 3, while counting of votes will be held on November 6, the ECI said.

Bye-election to Gola Gokarnnath assembly constituency has been necessitated following the death of the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri.

Giri died due to cardiac arrest on September 6, a party leader had said.

According to party leaders, Giri (65) was travelling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died.

Giri was elected from the Hyderabad assembly constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri district on the Samajwadi Party ticket in 1996, 2022 and 2007. Then in 2017 and 2022, he was elected from the Gola Gokarnnath constituency on the BJP ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022