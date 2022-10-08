SP fields Vinay Tiwari as candidate for Gola Gokarnnath bye-election

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday named Vinay Tiwari as its candidate for the bye-election to be held in Gola Gokarnnath assembly constituency polls, the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Aman Giri from the same seat.

''Aman Giri is the son of Arvind Giri,'' Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Hero Bajpai told PTI.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the by-poll was issued on October 7. October 14 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 17.

Polling will be held on November 3, while counting of votes will be held on November 6, the ECI said.

Bye-election to Gola Gokarnnath assembly constituency has been necessitated following the death of the sitting BJP MLA Arvind Giri.

Giri died due to cardiac arrest on September 6, a party leader had said.

According to party leaders, Giri (65) was travelling to Lucknow in his car when he felt uneasy and was taken to a hospital in Sidhauli where he died.

Giri was elected from the Hyderabad assembly constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri district on the Samajwadi Party ticket in 1996, 2022 and 2007. Then in 2017 and 2022, he was elected from the Gola Gokarnnath constituency on the BJP ticket.

