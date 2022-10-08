PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba on Oct 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on October 13, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. This will be Modi's second visit to the hill state in nine days. Earlier, he visited Bilaspur and Kullu districts on October 5. In a statement, Thakur said the prime minister will address a public meeting at the famous Chamba Chowgan during his visit. The prime minister will also inaugurate 180 MW Bajoli hydro electric project, lay foundation stones of 48 MW Chanju-III hydro electric project and 30.5 MW Deothal Chanju hydro electric project, the chief minister said, adding that Modi will also launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) on October 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)