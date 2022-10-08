Left Menu

Brijlal Khabri assumes charge as UP's new Cong chief

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 19:04 IST
Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress president Brijlal Khabri assumed office at the party's state headquarters here on Saturday.

The party's new regional heads also took charge on the occassion, the Uttar Pradesh Congress said in a tweet.

''Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Brijlal Khabri paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, and vowed to fight against the corrupt government,'' it wrote in Hindi.

''People from different walks of life and the party workers welcomed Khabri as his fleet moved from Jalaun to Lucknow. The enthusiasm among the workers was quite high,'' the party's spokesperson for the state Ashok Singh told PTI.

Priyanka Gupta, a media panellist of the Congress, said women workers of the party, too, accorded Khabri a warm welcome.

Senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari and former Congress chief in the state Ajay Kumar 'Lallu' were also present.

Khabri's taking over the reins assumes significance, especially after Lallu's removal in March, following its worst-ever show in the Assembly elections.

Of the total 403 Assembly seats in the state, the Congress could win only two this time, down from the earlier seven seats.

