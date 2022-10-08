Left Menu

I am sent by God to finish off Kansa's descendants: Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was born on Janmashtami and God has given him a special task to finish off descendants of demon Kansa on a day posters calling him anti-Hindu surfaced in Gujarat.Claiming that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat will not pardon those who have used such words.I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 08-10-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 19:23 IST
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was born on Janmashtami and God has given him a special task to finish off ''descendants'' of demon Kansa on a day posters calling him ''anti-Hindu'' surfaced in Gujarat.

Claiming that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat will not pardon those who have used such words.

''I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. And God has sent me with a special task-- to finish off these descendants of Kansa, to rid the public of corruption and hooligans,'' he said. ''We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset,'' he said on the first day of his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Banners terming Kejriwal ''anti-Hindu'' and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday.

Along with Kejriwal's pictures, some banners carried lines like ''I consider Hindu religion as madness'', while some others had an ''anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back'' message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

