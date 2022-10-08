'After CBI, I am expecting ED': Tejashwi on fresh charge sheet against parents

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, whose parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were named in a fresh CBI charge sheet, on Saturday sought to link the development to the BJP's loss of power in the state where it is now pitted against a formidable multi-party 'Mahagathbandhan'.

The RJD heir apparent, who had earlier mockingly asked central investigating agencies to open their offices at his residence, added tongue in cheek that after the CBI, he expected the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to swing into action.

''The BJP, having lost power in Bihar, obviously has a problem with us. It also knows that it stands no chance against the Mahagathbandhan. So, in keeping with its strategy of misusing institutions, it has let loose the CBI,'' Yadav told reporters in reply to queries about the fresh charge sheet against Prasad, the RJD president, and Rabri Devi who is a former chief minister.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the railway minister.

''I do not attach much importance to CBI action now. Though I would like to add that soon ED will be sent after us,'' said the young leader, who has himself been named in the IRCTC land for hotels scam as an accused.

He was also asked about the by-elections to Gopalganj and Mokama assembly seats, which have been necessitated by the demise of the sitting BJP MLA and disqualification of the incumbent RJD legislator, respectively.

''We will hold discussions with allies and decide which party will field its candidates for the respective seats. I can, however, assure you that the Mahagathbandhan will win the by-polls hands down,'' said Yadav, whose RJD is the largest constituent of the seven-party coalition that includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the Congress and three Left parties.

The RJD leader was also asked about speculations that the unceremonious exit from the state cabinet of Sudhakar Singh, who frequently embarrassed the government with his outspokenness, has left the latter's father Jagadanand Singh, the party's state unit chief, in a sulk.

''I do not think Jagadanand Singh is upset. Had it been so he would have told me,'' said Yadav, who will be spending the next few days in Delhi to attend the RJD’s national executive meeting on Monday, which will be followed, a day later, by the national council's open session where Lalu Prasad will be formally declared as re-elected to the party president's post for yet another term.

However, when asked whether Jagadanand Singh will be present at the meeting, Yadav replied cryptically, ''It is for him to decide whether he will attend the meeting.'' PTI NAC SOM SOM

