Left Menu

J-K BJP chief visits protesting employees, appeals to govt to address grievances

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:47 IST
J-K BJP chief visits protesting employees, appeals to govt to address grievances
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday met the government employees who have been protesting for over four months here seeking their relocation outside the Valley in view of targeted killings by terrorists.

They also demanded the government to release their pending salaries ahead of the festival season.

Raina called up Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Arun K Mehta from the protest venue and later assured the protesters that he was hopeful that the administration will fulfill their genuine demands.

Hundreds of panic-striken Dogra employees moved to Jammu from Kashmir after the killing of a teacher named Rajni Bala inside her school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31.

''They have been on strike for the last 130 days and their demands are justified. Nothing is more precious than a human life. How can a person perform their duties in an atmosphere of fear?'' Raina told reporters at Panama Chowk here.

He said the protesting employees got jobs under inter-district recruitment policy and they have already served in Kashmir for over 15 years.

''I spoke to the LG and the chief secretary, and I am hopeful that the administration will address all their genuine issues and frame a transfer policy for them,'' the BJP leader said.

He also requested the government to release their pending salaries.

The agitating employees said they have already raised their demands with LG Sinha.

''We want the government to frame a transfer policy and accommodate us anywhere in Jammu division,'' one of the employees said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022