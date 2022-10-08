Left Menu

4 held for loot at businessman's house in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-10-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 21:01 IST
Four people have been detained in connection with the loot at a businessman's house in Nehru Nagar Colony here, police said on Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, four men rang the call bell of businessman Raman Sareen's house, located on the first floor of a building.

They told Sareen's wife Geeta, who opened the door partially, that he had given them a cheque book to be handed over to her.

Growing suspicious, Geeta tried to shut the door, but they pushed her inside and hit her on the nose and head with a pistol butt, police said.

They later held her and her daughter hostage, and took away the wardrobe keys.

Three of them robbed Rs 5 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakhs, while the fourth person kept a watch outside, police said.

At the time of robbery, Sareen and his son Naman were in their factory. They informed the police that they had kept the cash and jewellery for their daughter Vidhi's wedding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said two teams headed of SP (city) Nipun Agarwal and SP (crime) Deeksha Sharma were constituted to crack the case.

Inspector General of Police, Meerut range, Praveen Kumar also visited the house.

