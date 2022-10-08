Gujarat BJP leaders target AAP over Delhi minister's `remarks' at conversion event

BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of being anti-Hindu and stating that people of the state would teach it a lesson in the coming Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been targeting the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP after a video clip showing AAP's Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said this has exposed the AAP. He also accused the AAP, which is campaigning energetically in Gujarat and seeking to position itself as an alternative to the BJP ahead of Assembly elections which are due in December, of making false promises. ''AAP is famous for making false promises. Due to the statement of AAP's Delhi minister, the party has been exposed. Gujarat is the laboratory of Hindutva, and those who take up the interest of Hindus will rule the country,'' said the BJP leader.

''I believe that because of his statement, AAP is going to be finished in Gujarat. People will never accept it and never vote for it,'' added Rupani.

The BJP delivers on its promises, he said.

''We have won the trust of people by doing what we promised,'' Rupani said. Gujarat education minister and state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said the people of the state will teach the AAP a lesson. ''This is Gujarat. Stop playing with the feelings of the people of the state,'' Vaghani said at a press conference at state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar.

''Gujarat is a land of devotion...BJP believes this is a conspiracy for vote-bank politics and an attempt to take advantage of the tolerance which the Hindu community practises,'' he said. BJP secretary Pradeepsinh Vaghela accused the AAP of being ''against Hinduism'' and said people of Gujarat will teach it a lesson in the coming elections.

