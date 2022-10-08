Party patriarch Deve Gowda makes emotional appeal to 'save and nurture JD(S)'

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday appealed to JD(S) workers and people of Karnataka to ''save and nurture his party'' which he termed as a regional party that has worked for all sections of the society.

The JD(S) supremo, who has been ailing with age-related issues and severe knee pain for some time now, made a public appearance at the party's 'Janata Mitra' rally here.

Many JD(S) leaders expressing happiness about the 89-year-old leader's onstage appearance and address to party workers said it has enthused them ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

''I know who is doing what for this party's survival... I pray with folded hands, save this party. This party has done no injustice to any one and has worked for all communities,'' Gowda said.

''I pray to everyone with folded hands, save and nurture this party. People of this state have the strength to save a regional party,'' he said, amid loud cheer from the crowd.

Highlighting that it was the JD(S) that stood for all sections of the society including minorities and nomadic tribes, the veteran leader said, ''Many have worked to save this party, similarly many abandoned it too...whatever they may think about me, everyone should unite and cooperate to save this party.'' Promising to visit every district in the days ahead, Gowda said, ''Don't have any doubts about it.'' ''I'm yet to recover completely...but there is spirit in me. Don't think that I will be at one place. After some days, I will visit various centres across the state and speak to people,'' he added.

The JD(S) leadership has set a target of winning at least 123 out of the total 224 seats, which will go for polls by April-May next year, and to form an independent government on its own strength.

Addressing the gathering, Gowda's son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, appealed to citizens to give JD(S) one chance to form an independent government in the state for a full five-year term.

''If you trust and give us an opportunity at least one time, we will work for the betterment of the state and its citizens with full potential, by providing jobs to youth, housing to the homeless... If I don't fulfill my promise, I will dissolve JD(S).This is my challenge to you, the people of the state and Bengaluru. Decision is yours,'' he added.