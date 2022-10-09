AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address 2 rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will jointly address two rallies in Gujarat on Sunday on the second day of their visit to the BJP-ruled state where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district and at Kadodara in Surat district.

On Saturday, AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann had addressed a public meeting in Dahod town and participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Vadodara.

BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Kejriwal-led party, after a viral video clip showed AAP's Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities.

Several banners had also surfaced in prominent cities of Gujarat, calling Kejriwal ''anti-Hindu''.

The AAP is trying to position itself as the main opposition to the BJP, which has governed Gujarat for 27 years.

