PM Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 10:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.
Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.
Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramayana
- Narendra Modi
- Valmiki Jayanti'
- Valmiki
- Dalits
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat.
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo.
PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida; lauds Abe's role in cementing Indo-Japan ties
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's state funeral.
PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida