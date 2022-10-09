Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 10:10 IST
PM Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti'.

Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and enjoys a large following, especially among the Dalits.

Modi also posted an audio clip of his tribute to Valmiki. The saint's ideas have inspired his government's initiatives, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

