Kerala CM greetings to citizens on occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended his greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness and brotherhood.

''Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the message of love, kindness and brotherhood that Prophet Muhammad shared with us. May this day fill us with more happiness. Hearty wishes to all,'' he said in his tweet and FB post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)