PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. ''Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak,'' he tweeted.

