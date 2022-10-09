PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak, he tweeted.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 11:22 IST
