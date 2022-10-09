Left Menu

Muslims use condoms the most, population on decline, says Owaisi on RSS Chief's remarks

The Muslim community uses family planning tool, condom the most in order to maintain a gap between two children, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.He was responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats recent population imbalance remark.In his address at a public meeting here, Owaisi said Bhagwat will not mention this, and he should keep data before discussing population growths.Muslims population is not increasing.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 12:08 IST
Muslims use condoms the most, population on decline, says Owaisi on RSS Chief's remarks
President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Muslim community uses family planning tool, condom the most in order to maintain a gap between two children, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.

He was responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent population imbalance remark.

In his address at a public meeting here, Owaisi said Bhagwat will not mention this, and he should keep data before discussing population growths.

"Muslims population is not increasing. Don't have any tension on that. Our population is declining... Muslims' children TFR (total fertility rate) is declining. You know who is maintaining more spacing between two children? Muslims are maintaining. Who is using condoms the most? This is to inform you that we are using. Mohan Bhagwat will not talk about it," Owaisi said.

Bhagwat on October 5 said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally. At the RSS Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat had said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries.

"I am informing the truth. ( Bhagwat says) Population is increasing.. Where is it increasing Bhagwat saab? You keep data and speak," The Hyderabad MP further said.

On Gujarat police reportedly flogging some Muslims in public view for their alleged involvement in stone pelting at a Navratri Garba venue , Owaisi said they were beaten while the spectators were enjoying it.

"They are being beaten on roads with lathis. Is it Indian democracy? Is it Indian secularism? Is it rule of law? There is respect for a roadside dog. But a Muslim is not respected," Owaisi said.

He said the accused should have been dealt with as per law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022