Left Menu

Age catching up with Nitish Kumar, claims Kishor

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 13:23 IST
Age catching up with Nitish Kumar, claims Kishor
  • Country:
  • India

Poll strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday alleged that age was catching up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was also feeling ''politically isolated, after being surrounded by people whom he did not trust''.

Kishor made the stinging remarks in response to the statement by 71-year-old Kumar the day before that the former was working for the BJP and had once advised him to merge the JD(U) with the Congress.

''Slowly, age seems to be catching up with Nitish Kumar and he seems to be growing delusional,'' said Kishor, who has earlier worked with the Bihar CM both as a professional and a party colleague.

''Kumar starts speaking one thing and ends up speaking something altogether different. If he believes I am working for the BJP, why would I suggest a move that could strengthen the Congress,'' the 45-year-old activist, who is currently on a 3,500-km-long 'pada yatra', covering every nook and corner of Bihar, said in a short video statement.

Kumar keeps uttering things which have no meaning, the founder of political consultancy firm I-PAC claimed.

''The English word delusional fits Nitish Kumar perfectly. He is feeling politically isolated as he is surrounded by people whom he does not trust. This has left him fearful and in trepidation he keeps saying things that have no meaning,'' added Kishor, who has been critical of the JD(U) leader’s frequent change of alliance partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022