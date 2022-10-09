Left Menu

Kerala Guv, CM greet citizens on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

Kerala Govenor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi which is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.The Kerala Raj Bhavan tweeted that Khan said Prophet Muhammads message of compassion and universal brotherhood should inspire people to perform deeds for the welfare of all.Honble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said Best wishes to the people of Kerala on MiladESherif. Hearty wishes to all, he said in his tweet and FB post.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 16:34 IST
''Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: ''Best wishes to the people of Kerala on #MiladESherif. ''May Prophet Muhammad's message of compassion & universal brotherhood inspire us to perform genuine deeds for the welfare of all'', he said:PRO, KeralaRajBhavan #miladunnabi2022,'' the Raj Bhavan tweeted.

Vijayan, who is presently on a European tour, said on Twitter and his Facebook page that on this occasion people should celebrate Prophet Muhammad's message of love, kindness and brotherhood.

''Eid-Milad-un-Nabi is an occasion to celebrate the message of love, kindness and brotherhood that Prophet Muhammad shared with us. May this day fill us with more happiness. Hearty wishes to all,'' he said in his tweet and FB post.

